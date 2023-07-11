Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Both Azeri LT CIF Augusta, Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rise in price

Oil&Gas Materials 11 July 2023 11:01 (UTC +04:00)
Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $82.68 per barrel on July 10, increasing $0.92 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $8145 per barrel, up by $0.94 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $59.73 per barrel, growing by $0.77as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $0.85 compared to the previous price and made up $78.79 per barrel on July 10.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 11, 2023)

