Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

Oil&Gas Materials 12 September 2023 09:47 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta decreased by 33 cents on September 11 and amounted to $96.73 per barrel, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan lowered by 32 cents to $95.84 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $77.78 per barrel, down by 46 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by 38 cents compared to the previous price and reached $92.02 per barrel on September 11.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 12.

