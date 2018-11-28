Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

28 November 2018 09:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Taleh Mursagulov - Trend:

Precious metal prices varied in Azerbaijan on Nov. 28, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 12.3165 manats to 2,065.0325 manats per ounce in the country on Nov. 28 compared to the price on Nov. 27.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1479 manats to 24.0635 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 18.6405 manats to 1,414.4595 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 12.427 manats to 1,964.4775 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Nov. 28, 2018

Nov. 27, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,065.0325

2,077.349

Silver

XAG

24.0635

24.2114

Platinum

XPT

1,414.4595

1,433.1

Palladium

XPD

1,964.4775

1,952.0505

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Nov. 28)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @TalehMursagulov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 28
Finance 09:25
Gold, silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 27 November 10:26
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 26 November 16:00
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 26 November 10:20
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 26
Finance 26 November 10:01
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Economic News 26 November 09:16
Latest
Buried Hill Energy, Turkmenistan mull joint development of Caspian hydrocarbons
Turkmenistan 11:04
Tashkent hosting first export exhibition-fair of Uzbek products
Economic News 10:56
Discussions on Lapis Lazuli project underway in Turkmenistan's Avaza (PHOTO)
Turkmenistan 10:43
Saudi Arabia has two options for oil production: Capital Economics
Oil&Gas 10:37
Azerbaijan's insurance market grows
Finance 10:34
South Korean company interested in building highway in Kazakhstan
Economic News 10:30
Ashgabat, Bishkek mull joint economic projects
Economic News 10:26
Demand for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s bonds exceeds supply
Finance 10:22
OIC to hold 7th Ministerial Conference on role of women in development
Arab World 10:16