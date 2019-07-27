Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 19.89 manats or 0.81 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,414.9877 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 15 2,399.6180 July 22 2,426.7925 July 16 2,404.2930 July 23 2,408.8065 July 17 2,388.8655 July 24 2,414.3570 July 18 2,419.2700 July 25 2,418.0800 July 19 2,451.8505 July 26 2,406.9025 Average weekly 2,412.7794 Average weekly 2,414.9877

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.0871 manats or 0.31 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.8543 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 15 25.8483 July 22 27.7878 July 16 26.0885 July 23 27.5736 July 17 26.5225 July 24 27.9761 July 18 27.3571 July 25 28.0593 July 19 27.8847 July 26 27.8749 Average weekly 26.7402 Average weekly 27.8543

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 26.52 manats or 1.83 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,461.6073 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 15 1,416.4400 July 22 1,445.6375 July 16 1,431.0770 July 23 1,436.0580 July 17 1,429.1390 July 24 1,459.9600 July 18 1,445.6120 July 25 1,494.2235 July 19 1,455.2935 July 26 1,472.1575 Average weekly 1,435.5123 Average weekly 1,461.6073

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 22.61 manats or 0.88 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,593.1494 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium July 15 2,646.2880 July 22 2,575.9250 July 16 2,660.0920 July 23 2,582.7165 July 17 2,593.1120 July 24 2,587.6295 July 18 2,624.8000 July 25 2,620.9410 July 19 2,597.6935 July 26 2,598.5350 Average weekly 2,624,3971 Average weekly 2,593.1494

-----

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news