Cash circulation in Azerbaijan increases

7 August 2019 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
CBA tightens requirements for capital adequacy
Economy 07:00
CBA to auction short-term notes
Finance 6 August 16:34
Demand exceeds supply by 6 times at deposit auction of CBA
Business 5 August 14:57
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes 7 times
Business 29 July 14:07
Azerbaijani Central Bank stresses mitigation of monetary situation
Business 27 July 14:00
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market
Finance 26 July 13:06
Latest
Iran may benefit from further deterioration in US-China relations
Economy 12:11
France denies report that Macron invited Rouhani to G7 summit
Other News 12:05
US-China trade war to pose spillover risks for oil market sentiment
Oil&Gas 12:02
French females detained in Turkey
Turkey 11:55
Turkey appoints head of Turkish Space Agency
Turkey 11:54
Turkmen ministry opens tender for construction of residential buildings
Tenders 11:54
Georgia's commercial banks buy securities worth 40M lari
Finance 11:49
EIA forecasts increase of oil output in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 11:44
Uzbekistan, Belarus to create joint production of antiseptic and disinfectants
Economy 11:42