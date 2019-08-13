Dollar rate in Uzbekistan exceeds 8,800 soums for first time

13 August 2019 09:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 13

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new foreign exchange rates, which are effective since August 13, 2019, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank.

The US dollar rose by 177.13 soums to 8,882 soums, thus exceeding the rate of 8,800 soums for the first time since the beginning of currency liberalization in September 2017.

The euro increased by 259.8 soums and amounted to 9,928.3 soums. At the same time, the ruble has increased by 2.53 soums and costs 136.38 soums.

Currency rates are set by the Central Bank on a weekly basis for accounting, statistical and other reporting on foreign exchange transactions, as well as the calculation of customs and other obligatory payments.

