Uzbek banks again raise dollar rate

On August 20, Uzbek commercial banks sell the US currency at an average of 9,450 soums, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

Just the day before, the dollar in banks was sold at 9,200 soums.

Today, commercial banks buy the dollar for about 9,350 soums.

The US currency has also grown markedly on the stock exchange. If on August 16, 1 dollar was worth 9,084 soums, on August 19 it already went up to 9,129 soums.

According to analysts, the Uzbek soum will depreciate further if the country does not increase export volumes.

