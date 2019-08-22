Uzbek soum continues its rehabilitation

22 August 2019 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 22

By Fakhri Vakilov -Trend:

The currency of Uzbekistan is growing against the dollar on the currency exchange for the second day in a row, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

On August 22, soum has strengthened to 9,371 soums (-8.00) for 1 US dollar.

The last time the national currency showed growth was in July, and then it began to plummet.

Earlier Trend reported that Central Bank of Uzbekistan longer sets prices for the sale and purchase of foreign currency.

Prices for the purchase and sale of currency will now be formed on the market independently.

Moreover, from August 20, commercial banks began selling foreign currency in cash through exchange offices.

