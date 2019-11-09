Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9
By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by over 72.2 manat ($42.5) or 2.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,537 manat ($1,492).
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Oct. 28
|
2,556.4090
|
Nov. 4
|
2,570.1365
|
Oct. 29
|
2,536.1280
|
Nov. 5
|
2,559.7665
|
Oct. 30
|
2,531.7165
|
Nov. 6
|
2,525.9535
|
Oct. 31
|
2,545.5545
|
Nov. 7
|
2,535.4735
|
Nov. 1
|
2,568.1050
|
Nov. 8
|
2,497.8780
|
Average weekly
|
2,547.5826
|
Average weekly
|
2,537.8416
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by over 1.8 manat ($1.1) or 6.1 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30 manat ($17.6).
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Oct. 28
|
30.6315
|
Nov. 4
|
30.7965
|
Oct. 29
|
30.2878
|
Nov. 5
|
30.6561
|
Oct. 30
|
30.2524
|
Nov. 6
|
29.8721
|
Oct. 31
|
30.4691
|
Nov. 7
|
29.9718
|
Nov. 1
|
30.6850
|
Nov. 8
|
28.9124
|
Average weekly
|
30.4652
|
Average weekly
|
30.0418
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 80 manat ($47) or 4.9 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at almost 1,581 manat ($929.9).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Oct. 28
|
1,571.8200
|
Nov. 4
|
1,620.2275
|
Oct. 29
|
1,553.3070
|
Nov. 5
|
1,593.7330
|
Oct. 30
|
1,566.1250
|
Nov. 6
|
1,570.9700
|
Oct. 31
|
1,576.6990
|
Nov. 7
|
1,579.3340
|
Nov. 1
|
1,583.8050
|
Nov. 8
|
1,540.2000
|
Average weekly
|
1,570.3512
|
Average weekly
|
1,580.8929
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 28.9 manat ($17) or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,048 manat ($1,793.2).
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Oct. 28
|
3,020.9850
|
Nov. 4
|
3,084.6415
|
Oct. 29
|
3,060.4335
|
Nov. 5
|
3,032.0605
|
Oct. 30
|
3,038.4100
|
Nov. 6
|
3,016.0040
|
Oct. 31
|
3,087.9565
|
Nov. 7
|
3,054.0670
|
Nov. 1
|
3,055.9370
|
Nov. 8
|
3,056.2600
|
Average weekly
|
3,052.7444
|
Average weekly
|
3,048.6066
