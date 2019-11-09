Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Oct. 28 1.7 Nov. 4 1.7 Oct. 29 1.7 Nov. 5 1.7 Oct. 30 1.7 Nov. 6 1.7 Oct. 31 1.7 Nov. 7 1.7 Nov. 1 1.7 Nov. 8 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0204 manat or 1.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.8860 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Oct. 28 1.8840 Nov. 4 1.8986 Oct. 29 1.8859 Nov. 5 1.8911 Oct. 30 1.8885 Nov. 6 1.8820 Oct. 31 1.8929 Nov. 7 1.8800 Nov. 1 1.8874 Nov. 8 1.8782 Average weekly 1.8928 Average weekly 1.8860

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0001 manat (0.3 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0268 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Oct. 28 0.0266 Nov. 4 0.0268 Oct. 29 0.0267 Nov. 5 0.0268 Oct. 30 0.0267 Nov. 6 0.0268 Oct. 31 0.0266 Nov. 7 0.0267 Nov. 1 0.0266 Nov. 8 0.0267 Average weekly 0.0266 Average weekly 0.0268

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.003 manat or 0.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was nearly 0.2962 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Oct. 28 0.2935 Nov. 4 0.2981 Oct. 29 0.2902 Nov. 5 0.2965 Oct. 30 0.2928 Nov. 6 0.2954 Oct. 31 0.2952 Nov. 7 0.2953 Nov. 1 0.2948 Nov. 8 0.2955 Average weekly 0.2933 Average weekly 0.2962

