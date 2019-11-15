Turkmen bank to introduce new online service system

15 November 2019 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
EU implementing border management program in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 14:24
Representatives of CIS states discuss anti-terrorist co-op in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 13:22
Turkmenistan continues work on its section of TAPI gas pipeline
Oil&Gas 12:17
Qatari ambassador starts work in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 11:51
Trans Caspian Pipeline is key route for Turkmen gas to reach Europe
Oil&Gas 11:11
Turkmenistan, Qatar mull prospects for economic co-op
Business 10:07
Latest
What are Uzbekistan's benefits of working with Carrefour?
Business 15:50
Uzbekistan to need 14 M tons of cement in 2020
Business 15:48
EU opens in-depth investigation into Italian tax exemptions for ports
Europe 15:46
Apple warns of risks from German law to open up mobile payments
US 15:45
Venice hit by another ferocious high tide, flooding city
Europe 15:38
GDP exceeds $38B in Azerbaijan
Business 15:26
ADB to promote development of capital market in Uzbekistan
Business 15:18
Volume of work of the Georgian construction company Anagi increases (Exclusive)
Business 15:13
Volume of money transfers from abroad to Georgia increases
Finance 15:12