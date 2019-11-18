Kazakhstan's balance of payments surplus down by over 20%

18 November 2019 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan to match emissions to environment to European volume (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:54
Kazakhstan-China Pipeline company to buy UPS via tender
Tenders 10:21
Leading Asian venture fund to invest in Kazakhstan's startups (Exclusive)
Business 08:19
Benefits of Uzbek businessmen working with Kazakh Stock Exchange (Exclusive)
Finance 17 November 23:58
IMF to Kazakhstan: strengthening of banks, private sector growth needed (Exclusive)
Business 17 November 19:36
Turkmenistan participates in trade forum in Kazakhstan
Business 17 November 12:55
Latest
49 production facilities resume operations in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province
Business 12:26
Exports of Iran Mineral Salts Co. up by 20%
Business 12:20
Total capital of Iran’s Golgohar Mining & Industrial Company to exceed $2B
Business 12:16
Russian corporation to create agrologistic complex in Uzbekistan
Business 12:04
New head of Public Relations Department of Baku Higher Oil School appointed (PHOTO)
Society 12:01
Georgia reduces electricity consumption
Oil&Gas 11:58
Kazakhstan to match emissions to environment to European volume (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:54
Microsoft updates terms on data privacy amid EU probe
US 11:51
Sales at Iran Mercantile Exchange up
Business 11:43