VTB Bank Azerbaijan to co-op with Enterprise Development Fund

19 December 2019 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

In cooperation with Azerbaijan’s Entrepreneurship Development Fund, VTB Bank Azerbaijan will be able to offer loans with more favorable conditions for entrepreneurs involved in small business, Yevgeniy Kirin, chairman of the board of VTB Bank Azerbaijan, said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports Dec. 19.

Kirin noted that the bank plans to achieve six-fold growth of “healthy loans.”

At the press conference on Dec. 19, Kirin presented the results of the year and the bank’s strategy for the coming years were presented.

VTB Bank Azerbaijan provides corporate customers with credits and credit lines in manats and foreign currency. It finances projects, considering their specific features, by providing the choice of various loan products and individual terms of repayment.

The Supervisory Board of VTB Bank Azerbaijan includes general management of the activities of the Bank, except for the issues referred by the legislation and the charter of the Bank to the competence of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

