S&P expects currency reserves of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to grow

28 January 2020 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Standard & Poor's international rating agency expects the reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) to rise from $6.2 billion to $7.5 billion in 2020-2023, and the average annual growth is projected at around 5.1 percent, Trend reports referring to a report by the rating agency.

In particular, CBA reserves in 2020 will grow by 4.5 percent – to $6.5 billion, in 2021 - by 7.1 percent - to $6.9 billion, in 2022 - by 5.3 percent - to $7.3 billion, in 2023 - by 2.1 percent - to $7.5 billion, according to the report.

“Following de-pegging in December 2015 and a period of float, since April 2017, the exchange rate has stabilized at 1.7 manat per US dollar, supported by authorities’ regular interventions in the foreign-exchange market,” reads the report. “In our view, should oil prices become less favorable, the authorities will allow the exchange rate to adjust to avoid a similar substantial loss of foreign exchange reserves to that seen in 2015.”

“However, we believe the inflexible exchange arrangement constrains the CBA's ability to conduct monetary policy,” the rating agency noted. “The central bank's ability to influence domestic monetary conditions and economic development is further constrained by still-elevated resident deposit dollarization, which remains high at about 55 percent despite falling from peak levels of 76 percent in 2015.”

Currency reserves of the CBA increased by 11 percent in 2019 and amounted to $6.2 billion, according to the bank.

The country’s assets in terms of international investment position ($111 billion) are two times higher than the liabilities ($54 billion), which indicates Azerbaijan’s high international solvency and its role as an international creditor.

Standard & Poor's affirmed its long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Azerbaijan at 'BB+/B'.

The ratings reflect significant foreign assets accumulated in the sovereign wealth fund, the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), as well as still-weak institutional effectiveness, monetary policy flexibility, and strong fiscal and external net asset positions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Commissioner: EU-Azerbaijan talks on trade chapter of new agreement are very advanced
Business 11:58
Forecast for oil production at Azerbaijan’s Mishovdagh, Kelameddin fields in 2020
Oil&Gas 11:54
Forecast for oil production at Azerbaijan’s Kursengi, Garabagli fields revealed
Oil&Gas 11:43
Corinth Pipeworks completes production of pipes for IGB’s 47-km section
Oil&Gas 11:39
Austrian investors could be interested in Azerbaijan’s special economic zones
Business 08:25
Head of Azerbaijani delegation to PACE: Necessary to think about CoE’s fate
Politics 27 January 21:00
Latest
Brent oil may fall in price this week
Finance 13:40
Exports from Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir to Azerbaijan increase
Business 13:37
Baku Port reaches new record in container transshipment
Transport 13:31
Kazakhstan, Russia to analyze checkpoints infrastructure prior to their modernization
Transport 12:41
Kazakhstan, UAE agree to promote cooperation in exchange of best practices
Business 12:40
Oil products to be put up for sale at Iran Energy Exchange
Oil&Gas 12:32
Chinese CNPC opens tender for procurement, construction in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 12:26
Iran awaits Turkmenistan to complete construction of Inche Borun railroad
Transport 12:25
Oil steadies after multi-day rout over China virus
Oil&Gas 12:16