Iranian currency rates for Feb. 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 12 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 23 currencies have decreased on Feb. 3, compared to the rates on Feb. 1, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,550 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial on Feb. 3 Iranian rial on Feb. 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,295 55,463 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,598 43,598 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,361 4,364 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,565 4,564 1 Danish krone DKK 6,230 6,234 1 Indian rupee INR 587 588 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,115 138,251 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,180 27,197 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,708 38,760 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,409 5,410 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,236 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,716 31,733 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,162 27,152 1 South African rand ZAR 2,801 2,799 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,023 7,021 1 Russian ruble RUB 657 657 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,530 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,121 28,099 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,706 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,702 30,775 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,540 49,531 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,315 2,315 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 29 29 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,503 36,527 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,049 29,988 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,986 6,055 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 134,461 134,626 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,219 10,254 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,092 35,128 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 46,550 46,600 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,068 11,064 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,539 14,539 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,057 3,054 1 Afghan afghani AFN 549 550 1 Belarus ruble BYN 19,652 19,629 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,341 82,336 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,334 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 148,471 rials, and the price of $1 is 132,824 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 137,638 rials, and the price of $1 is 116,871 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 133,000-136,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 148,000-151,000 rials.

