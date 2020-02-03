Iranian currency rates for Feb. 3

3 February 2020 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 12 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 23 currencies have decreased on Feb. 3, compared to the rates on Feb. 1, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,550 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial on Feb. 3

Iranian rial on Feb. 1

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,295

55,463

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,598

43,598

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,361

4,364

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,565

4,564

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,230

6,234

1 Indian rupee

INR

587

588

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,115

138,251

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,180

27,197

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,708

38,760

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,409

5,410

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,236

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,716

31,733

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,162

27,152

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,801

2,799

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,023

7,021

1 Russian ruble

RUB

657

657

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

3,530

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,121

28,099

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,706

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,702

30,775

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,540

49,531

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,315

2,315

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

29

29

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,503

36,527

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,049

29,988

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,986

6,055

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

134,461

134,626

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,219

10,254

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,092

35,128

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

46,550

46,600

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

11,068

11,064

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,539

14,539

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,057

3,054

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

549

550

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

19,652

19,629

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,341

82,336

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

4,334

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 148,471 rials, and the price of $1 is 132,824 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 137,638 rials, and the price of $1 is 116,871 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 133,000-136,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 148,000-151,000 rials.

