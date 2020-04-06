Kazakh national currency up agains US dollar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.6

Weighted average US dollar rate amounted to 439.01 tenge during the afternoon trading session of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on Apr. 6, 2020, which is 4.49 tenge less than on Apr. 3, Trend reports with reference to KASE.

The minimal tenge-US dollar rate was 438.65 during the trading session, maximal rate was 442.8 tenge, the closing rate was 438.9 tenge. Trading volume was $47.6 million and the number of currency operations was 164.

Official rate of Kazakhstan’s National Bank for Apr. 6 was 447.6 tenge per US dollar.

Operation of exchange offices in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities was suspended over the period from Mar.30 to Apr.5, 2020 due to quarantine regime imposed in these cities to battle coronavirus spread.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 April 15, 2020.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020.

Latest data said that the total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan is 629.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has exceeded 69,500. Over 1.2 million people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 264,000 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

