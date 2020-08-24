Prices for Azerbaijani oil (August 17-21)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.24
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $45.05 per barrel last week (from August 17 through August 21), which is 47 cents or 1 percent less compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $45.51 per barrel, while the minimum - $44.14.
The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $44.43 per barrel last week, down 37 cents (1 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $45.04 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.57.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $43.22 per barrel, which is 62 cents or 0.1 percent more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $43.73 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.33.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $44.45 per barrel, which is 18 cents or 0.1 percent less compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $44.9 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.56.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Aug. 17, 2020
|
Aug. 18, 2020
|
Aug. 19, 2020
|
Aug. 20, 2020
|
Aug. 21, 2020
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$45.22
|
$45.51
|
$45.45
|
$44.94
|
$44.14
|
$45.05
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$44.62
|
$44.9
|
$44.85
|
$44.34
|
$43.56
|
$44.45
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$43.25
|
$43.73
|
$43.67
|
$43.12
|
$42.33
|
$43.22
|
Brent Dated
|
$44.41
|
$44.77
|
$45.04
|
$44.38
|
$43.57
|
$44.43