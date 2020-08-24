Prices for Azerbaijani oil (August 17-21)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.24

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $45.05 per barrel last week (from August 17 through August 21), which is 47 cents or 1 percent less compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $45.51 per barrel, while the minimum - $44.14.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $44.43 per barrel last week, down 37 cents (1 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $45.04 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.57.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $43.22 per barrel, which is 62 cents or 0.1 percent more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $43.73 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.33.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $44.45 per barrel, which is 18 cents or 0.1 percent less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $44.9 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.56.