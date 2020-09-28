Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.28

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $41.86 per barrel last week (from September 21 through September 25), which is 24 cents (0.6 percent) less compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $42.46 per barrel, while the minimum - $41.45.

The average price of Brent Dated reference-grade oil amounted to $40.95 per barrel last week, up 28 cents (0.7 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $41.44 per barrel, while the minimum - $40.32.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $40.52 per barrel, which is 43 cents (1.07 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $41 per barrel, while the minimum - $39.77.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $41.35 per barrel, which is 24 cents (0.6 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $41.95 per barrel, while the minimum - $40.93.

Oil grade/date Sept. 21, 2020 Sept. 22, 2020 Sept. 23, 2020 Sept. 24, 2020 Sept. 25, 2020 Average price Azeri LT CIF $41.45 $42.12 $42.46 $41.53 $41.76 $41.86 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $40.93 $41.6 $41.95 $41.02 $41.24 $41.35 Urals (EX NOVO) $39.77 $40.58 $41 $40.52 $40.73 $40.52 Brent Dated $40.32 $41.07 $41.44 $40.87 $41.06 $40.95

