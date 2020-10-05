Iranian currency rates for October 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased compared to October 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,260 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 5 Iranian rial on October 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,347 54,336 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,801 45,632 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,714 4,700 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,533 4,511 1 Danish krone DKK 6,620 6,613 1 Indian rupee INR 574 573 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,108 137,111 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,544 25,511 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,791 39,926 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,635 31,552 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,920 27,887 1 South African rand ZAR 2,553 2,547 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,403 5,405 1 Russian ruble RUB 538 538 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,524 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,162 30,087 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,829 30,795 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,608 49,576 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,276 2,276 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,700 35,628 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,707 30,597 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,185 6,185 100 Thai baths THB 133,236 133,024 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,097 10,099 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,130 36,010 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,260 49,205 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,731 9,694 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,104 13,130 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,832 2,823 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,019 16,031 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,718 86,633 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,069 4,066 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 328,617 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,428 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 275,518 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,597 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 280,000-283,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 329,000-332,000 rials.