Finance 26 October 2020 13:44 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Central Bank reveals amount of national currency attracted for deposit auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) attracted 100 million manat ($58.8 million) at the deposit auction, Trend reports with reference to CBA.

According to CBA, on October 26, 2020, CBA held another deposit auction, attracting 100 million manat, and the offer during the auction amounted to 633 million manat ($372.3 million).

The weighted average rate during the auction was at the level of 6.01 percent.

The funds were raised for a period of 14 days.

CBA began holding deposit auctions in June 2016.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Oct. 26)

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

