Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 5 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 5 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 13.2345 manat or $7.785 (0.41 percent) and amounted to 3,241.5175 manat or $1,906.775 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 44.3615 manat or $26.095 (1.14 percent) and amounted to 3,922.9455 manat ($2,307.615).

The price of silver increased by 0.4733 manat or 27 cents (1.17 percent) and amounted to 40.9342 manat ($24.07).

The price of platinum increased by 17.323 manat or $10.19 (1.18 percent) and amounted to 1.484,321 manat (87 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 23.1795 manat or $13.635 (0.7 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 7.667 manat or $4.51 (0.5 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 0.4739 manat or 27 cents (1.2 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 7.871 manat or $4.63 (0.2 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 681.751 manat or $401.03 (26.6 percent), silver grew by 10.2781 manat or $6.045 (33.5 percent), palladium rose by 890.885 manat or $524.05 (29.4 percent) and platinum decreased by 109.412 manat or $64.36 (6.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Nov. 5, 2020 3,241.5175 40.9342 1,484.321 3,922.9455 Nov. 4, 2020 3,228.283 40.4609 1,466.998 3,878.584 Oct. 5, 2020 3,218.338 40.4603 1,491.988 3,915.0745 Nov. 5, 2019 2,559.7665 30.6561 1,593.733 3,032.0605 Change in a day: in man. 13.2345 0.4733 17.323 44.3615 in % 0.41 1.17 1.18 1.14 Change in a month in man. 23.1795 0.4739 -7.667 7.871 in % 0.7 1.2 -0.5 0.2 Change in a year in man. 681.751 10.2781 -109.412 890.885 in % 26.6 33.5 -6.9 29.4

