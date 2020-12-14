Supply exceeds demand at Azerbaijani Central Bank's deposit auction threefold

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.14

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has raised 200 million manat ($117.6 million) at the deposit auction, Trend reports citing the CBA.

According to the information, the deposit auction was held on December 14, 2020, the supply from banks exceeded demand by almost 3 times, reaching 552.8 million manat ($325.2 million).

The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions concluded within the framework of the auction amounted to 6.01 percent.

The funds were raised for a period of 14 days.

The CBA started holding deposit auctions in June 2016.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec.14)

