Household sector - leader for 2020 lending in Azerbaijan

Finance 27 January 2021 12:02 (UTC+04:00)
Household sector - leader for 2020 lending in Azerbaijan
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Latest
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to rent vehicles Tenders 12:16
Saudi company eyes introducing innovative fintech in Uzbekistan’s capital market Finance 12:12
Largest share of income from self-employment registered in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region Uzbekistan 12:12
Ukrainian airline to organize number of charter flights to Uzbekistan Transport 12:12
Russian company talks on new cybercrime fraudulent scheme affecting Azerbaijan ICT 12:02
Iran discloses data of exports via Semnan Province customs checkpoint Business 12:02
Household sector - leader for 2020 lending in Azerbaijan Finance 12:02
Azerbaijan-Iran border being cleared of mines Society 12:02
No barriers for France to implement projects in liberated Azerbaijani lands - French minister Politics 11:58
Explorations underway to increase oil extraction from Iran's Gachsaran oil field Oil&Gas 11:55
CBA continues to play important role in formation of extensive digital ecosystem ICT 11:54
Iran to launch several water and electricity facilities Oil&Gas 11:54
PACE Bureau does not approve discussion on returning Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:53
Azercell’s digital solutions now on IBA Mobile app! Other News 11:49
Kazakhstan doubles imports from Turkmenistan despite COVID-19 Business 11:36
Body of Azerbaijani sailor killed near Nigeria delivered to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:36
Oman, strategic partner of Iran – CBI governor Arab World 11:35
Azerbaijan achieves high performance in sugar beet production - Minister of Agriculture Business 11:32
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions state medium-term bonds Finance 11:31
Prices of Azerbaijani oil rise Finance 11:18
Armenia's revanchism to bring it only new losses, calamities, and sufferings - Russian expert Politics 11:18
SOCAR Construction updates on Irkutsk Oil Company’s project Oil&Gas 11:18
Azerbaijan launches function of payment via QR-code in instant payment system Finance 11:17
Kazakhstan admitted to European Civil Aviation Conference Transport 11:13
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan’s Navoi sign memorandum on strengthening co-op in tourism sector Tourism 11:04
Uzbekistan, India discuss development of pilgrim tourism Tourism 11:04
ByteDance says reducing India workforce, unsure of comeback -memo Other News 11:03
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan talks measures on improving transport sector in 2020 Transport 11:02
SOCAR Construction talks on works at Amur gas processing plant Oil&Gas 11:01
SOCAR Construction details on work at Mozyr Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 10:49
Azerbaijan shows footage from Goyarchinveyselli village of Jabrayil district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:44
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy spares via tender Tenders 10:40
Body of Azerbaijani sailor killed by sea pirates off coast of Nigeria sent to Baku Society 10:40
New Hindu temple to open in Dubai by Diwali next year Other News 10:36
Russia removes travel restrictions from India, Finland, Vietnam, Qatar Russia 10:36
‘Proud as punch to share values with world’s largest democracy: Taiwan on India’s 72nd Republic Day Other News 10:35
New frontiers of India-Bangladesh cooperation being opened: Hasina on India’s 72nd Republic Day Other News 10:35
Insurance portfolio of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increases Finance 10:32
Sri Lanka PM extends greetings on India's 72nd Republic Day Other News 10:32
Azerbaijan reveals data on credit investments, population's deposits for 2020 Finance 10:32
Azerbaijani Xalq Bank’s profit down Finance 10:31
Azerbaijan again issues lump sum payment to COVID-affected entrepreneurs Economy 10:27
Bank mortgage lending increases twofold in Azerbaijan Finance 10:27
Azerbaijan's money supply notably up in 2020 Finance 10:26
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan talks building communication facilities in 2020 Economy 10:25
Azerbaijan Investment Company talks rebranding Finance 10:24
Azerbaijan may exempt import of equipment for jewelry production from taxes Economy 10:24
Greek parliament ratifies bill on IGB Oil&Gas 10:22
Auditing Azerbaijan's ASCO ships highlights importance of meeting int'l standards Economy 10:21
Global gas demand to recover to 2019 level this year Oil&Gas 10:13
Russian servicemen preparing for work in joint Russian-Turkish observation center in Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:06
Nissan says all new vehicle offerings in key markets to be electrified by early 2030s Other News 10:04
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan.27 Finance 10:04
Iranian currency rates for January 27 Finance 10:04
Expert talks about situation in real estate market in Azerbaijan’s Baku Society 10:04
One of sections of Baku-Georgia highway improved (PHOTO) Transport 09:59
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for January 27 Uzbekistan 09:58
Armenia's attempts to make baseless amendments to PACE's draft resolution failed - MFA Politics 09:56
No evidence of foreign mercenaries’ participation in hostilities in Karabakh region on Azerbaijani side - Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:49
Azerbaijani FM, French minister of state exchange views on current situation in region Politics 09:41
Azerbaijan shares data on subsidies to be given per hectare of hazelnut orchards for 2021 Economy 09:40
Oil rises as U.S. oil stockpiles drop, new Chinese COVID-19 cases decline Oil&Gas 09:37
Iran runs Quantum Cryptographic Test Nuclear Program 09:26
Oil Ministry takes steps to make Iran's economy knowledge based Business 09:22
Iran to limit access of IAEA inspectors to nuclear sites from February Nuclear Program 09:21
US to purchase 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from Moderna, Pfizer - Biden US 08:39
Number of severely ill COVID-19 patients drops in Turkey Turkey 08:01
Economy Minister of Georgia speaks of need to discuss ways for attracting Covid-vaccinated tourists Georgia 07:48
Kazakhstan’s coronavirus cases exceed 180,000 Kazakhstan 07:44
Green growth and digital economy - Spain’s two main economic priorities in Georgia Business 07:01
Ireland to extend its highest COVID-19 restrictions until March 5 Other News 06:03
Kazakhstan's GDP decreases as of 2020 less than global decline - National Bank Central Asia 05:01
UK coronavirus-related deaths top 100,000 Europe 03:07
Israel reports 7,889 new COVID-19 cases, 613,286 in total Israel 01:46
New coronavirus cases rise in France, third national lockdown feared Europe 00:59
Anglo Asian Mining plc to pay out dividends for 2020 Economy 00:03
Uzbekistan cancels number of restrictions introduced to counter spread of COVID-19 Uzbekistan 00:03
Volume of overdue loans up in Georgia ICT 00:01
Kazakhstan Development Bank eyes supporting several modernization projects in 2021 Business 00:00
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 27 Oil&Gas 26 January 23:59
Azerbaijan International Telecom company signs contract to buy software ICT 26 January 23:59
In upward revision, IMF sees Turkey growing at 6% in 2021 Turkey 26 January 23:50
Kyrgyzstan's Institute of Business Ombudsman, Economy Ministry sign memorandum of cooperation Kyrgyzstan 26 January 23:32
Georgian Foreign Minister tests positive for Covid-19 Georgia 26 January 22:46
Iran's foreign trade balance hits $59 billion in 10 months Iran 26 January 22:33
Cities, villages to be established in liberated areas should be based on concept of “smart-city”, “smart-village" - President of Azerbaijan Politics 26 January 22:12
War has shown many what Azerbaijan's potential is - President Aliyev Politics 26 January 22:06
Internet in Azerbaijan is free – there is no censorship, no restrictions - President Aliyev Politics 26 January 22:06
Reforms going on everywhere, reforms are inevitable, country faces new challenges - President of Azerbaijan Politics 26 January 22:05
Government agencies, ministries and state-owned companies must follow my instructions to end - President Aliyev Politics 26 January 22:05
We must always build our policy in such way that Azerbaijan's military potential and defense capabilities are always at high level - President Aliyev Politics 26 January 21:55
We must create conditions for our talented young people to work in Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 26 January 21:53
When we launched satellites into orbit, some people asked why this was necessary - President Aliyev Politics 26 January 21:51
Azerbaijan plays central role in region in field of communications and high technologies - President Aliyev Politics 26 January 21:48
Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku is five-star airport - President of Azerbaijan Politics 26 January 21:40
PACE rejects Armenia’s request on progress of monitoring procedure Politics 26 January 21:36
We have largest fleet in Caspian Sea - President of Azerbaijan Politics 26 January 21:32
As result of measures taken, Azerbaijan today is one of world's leading countries in field of transport - President Aliyev Politics 26 January 21:19
Russia's Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan summoned to Azerbaijani MFA Politics 26 January 20:50
Azerbaijan's Ecology Ministry talks development of entrepreneurship Economy 26 January 20:43
All news