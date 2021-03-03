Iranian currency rates for March 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies have increased and 9 have decreased compared to March 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,762 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 3 Iranian rial on March 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,644 58,339 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,886 45,871 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,010 4,973 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,958 4,892 1 Danish krone DKK 6,826 6,792 1 Indian rupee INR 574 572 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,706 138,598 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,622 26,558 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,307 39,320 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,415 5,414 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,246 33,143 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,607 30,462 1 South African rand ZAR 2,814 2,794 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,715 5,757 1 Russian ruble RUB 570 565 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,865 32,623 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,585 31,547 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,540 49,543 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,157 2,158 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,667 35,583 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,441 9,443 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,498 6,490 100 Thai baths THB 138,631 138,436 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,373 10,359 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,405 37,408 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,762 50,505 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,995 9,984 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,652 12,633 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,940 2,937 1 Afghan afghani AFN 539 536 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,057 16,124 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,479 86,535 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,686 3,688 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 292,102 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,884 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 291,174 rials, and the price of $1 is 241,010 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 244,000-247,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 292,000-295,000 rials.