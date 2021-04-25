Kyrgyzstan's public debt exceeds USD 4.9B

Finance 25 April 2021 23:40 (UTC+04:00)
Kyrgyzstan's public debt exceeds USD 4.9B

As of Feb. 28, 2021, the amount of Kyrgyzstan's public debt (external + internal) made USD 4 billion 948.57 million (KGS 419 billion 391.28 million), the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the republic said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the ministry, of these:

- 85.1% is the state external debt: USD 4 billion 212.41 million (KGS 357 billion 001.92 million);

- 14.9% is the state internal debt: USD 736.16 million (KGS 62,389.36 million).

Public debt is a total amount of disbursed and unpaid internal and external public debt of the Kyrgyz Republic on a certain date under the credit agreement or other debt obligations of the state.

The amount of public debt is determined by the Government taking into account international indices of debt sustainability and is provided in the law on the national budget for the next fiscal year and two forecast periods.

