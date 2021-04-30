Surplus may be observed in Azerbaijan’s current account by late 2021 - Central Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30

A surplus may be observed in the current account of Azerbaijan's balance of payments as of 2021, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said.

Rustamov made the remark at the press conference on the parameters of the percentage corridor, Trend reports on April 30.

“In accordance with the updated forecasts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the growth of the world economy will be formed at the level of six percent, which is based on the data on the worldwide vaccination against COVID-19 and the corresponding results,” chairman of the board added.

The chairman said that the cost of Brent crude oil exceeds $62 per barrel and in accordance with the updated forecasts of international organizations, this figure will be close to the indicated level during the remaining period of the year.

Rustamov added that the positive trends give reason to predict the recovery of the surplus on the country's current account by the end of this year.

