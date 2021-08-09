Azerbaijan sees increase in non-cash payments, amount of payment cards in use

Finance 9 August 2021 02:05 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sees increase in non-cash payments, amount of payment cards in use

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

There is a positive trend in Azerbaijan in terms of the number of payment cards and indicators of non-cash payments, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) told Trend.

The number of payment cards in circulation was 10.4 million while 52 percent of them supported contactless payments as of July 1, 2021. Their number increased by 16 percent compared to the same period of 2020, including contactless payments - 2.3 times.

About 88 percent (9.2 million) of the issued payment cards accounted for debit cards, 12 percent (1.2 million) - for credit cards.

The volume of transactions on payment cards within the country increased by 22.3 percent on an annualized basis and amounted to 15.9 billion manat ($9.3 billion), non-cash payments increased by 55.6 percent to 4.5 billion manat ($2.6 billion) in the first half of 2021.

In general, the share of non-cash payments in transactions with payment cards within the country increased for the year by six percent and amounted to 28.1 percent.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 8
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 8
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 7
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 7
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 5
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 5
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan sees increase in non-cash payments, amount of payment cards in use Finance 02:05
External debt to start declining this year in Georgia - PM Business 02:04
Iran plans to increase insurance premiums Finance 02:03
U.S. administers over 351 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC US 01:21
Man arrested trying to flee the UAE after stabbing two people Arab World 00:36
OSCE's co-op objectives with Turkmenistan include promoting renewable energy sources Turkmenistan 00:01
IOM project to support Azerbaijan’s efforts to fulfill Sustainable Development Goals Business 00:01
Israel reports 2,594 new COVID-19 cases Israel 8 August 23:47
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani financial market Finance 8 August 23:44
Iran’s export to Afghanistan shrinks due to insecurities Business 8 August 23:43
Georgian Interagency Coordination Council to discuss Covid-related regulations on August 9 Georgia 8 August 23:42
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oils exports to Spain Oil&Gas 8 August 23:20
Six people killed in road accident with minibus in Turkey Turkey 8 August 23:06
UK reports another 27,429 coronavirus cases Europe 8 August 22:25
2 policemen killed, over 10 injured as blast hits police vehicle in SW Pakistan Other News 8 August 21:50
Georgian PM Garibashvili receives jab, urges citizens to vaccinate Georgia 8 August 21:25
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.8 Society 8 August 21:13
Iran boosts aluminum ingots production Business 8 August 20:39
Azerbaijan confirms 1,220 COVID-19 cases, 358 recoveries Society 8 August 20:34
Turkmenistan's imports of meat products from Georgia revealed Business 8 August 20:31
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 8 August 20:25
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 9 Oil&Gas 8 August 20:24
Azerbaijani fire and rescue forces continue operations to extinguish forest fires in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 8 August 20:23
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani transport sector Transport 8 August 20:20
Azerbaijan supports Georgia's independence and territorial integrity - Foreign Ministry Politics 8 August 20:17
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 8 August 19:27
10 bodies found in mass grave in Libya Arab World 8 August 19:27
Iran's largest port warehouse to be put into operation Transport 8 August 19:05
Georgia - one of Latvia’s priority countries in European Neighborhood Policy Business 8 August 18:35
5.7 mln Kazakhstanis get COVID-19 vaccine 1st jab Kazakhstan 8 August 18:08
Flag Raising Ceremony in conjunction with the 54th ASEAN day (PHOTO) Politics 8 August 17:23
Government Trading Corporation of Iran shares data on wheat purchasing in Kurdistan Province Business 8 August 16:56
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani ICT sector ICT 8 August 16:54
Azerbaijani FM expresses condolences to Turkey Politics 8 August 16:51
Saudi Arabia opens Umrah pilgrimage to vaccinated worshipers from abroad Arab World 8 August 16:25
3 terrorists killed in exchange of fire in Pakistan's Lahore Other News 8 August 15:29
Military oath-taking ceremonies held in Azerbaijani Army Society 8 August 15:17
Kyrgyzstan records 602 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 8 August 14:39
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 8 Society 8 August 14:17
Positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of Nakhchivan fired at by Armenia Politics 8 August 14:05
Blaze ravages Evia island on sixth day of Greek wildfires Europe 8 August 13:38
Georgia reports 3 344 coronavirus cases, 3 376 recoveries, 30 deaths Georgia 8 August 13:32
Exports of Iran via customs of Isfahan Province booming Business 8 August 13:29
Kazakh container ship with numerous containers to enter Baku International Sea Trade Port Transport 8 August 13:29
Libya imposes 24-hour curfew to stem spread of COVID-19 Arab World 8 August 12:55
S. Korea reports 1,729 more COVID-19 cases, 210,956 in total Other News 8 August 12:00
Third group of Azerbaijani firefighters arrives in Turkish Mugla city Society 8 August 11:46
Georgia sees increase in revenues from international tourism Finance 8 August 11:18
Taliban attack on Afghanistan's Faizabad city repulsed Other News 8 August 11:11
Iran discloses amount of funds needed for development of infrastructures in mining sector Business 8 August 11:08
Athletics-Kenya's Kipchoge cements legacy as greatest marathon runner Other News 8 August 11:03
Shooting kills 1 police officer, injures another in Chicago US 8 August 10:39
Azerbaijan's defense minister visits military units deployed in Kalbajar and Lachin districts (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 8 August 10:34
US Embassy in Turkmenistan names USAID's regional projects in country Business 8 August 10:16
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 8 Oil&Gas 8 August 10:15
N.Korea's Kim calls for relief campaign in rain-hit areas Other News 8 August 09:57
Turkish real sector’s debt restructuring gathers pace Turkey 8 August 09:24
Central Bank of Iran unveils amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 8 August 09:19
Kazakhstan reports over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 8 August 08:40
Bread factory for servicemen operating in Azerbaijan's liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 8 August 08:25
Iran attracts foreign investments in Razavi Khorasan Province Finance 8 August 08:21
Georgia shares data on number of active economic agents engaged in market organization Business 8 August 08:00
Turkey shares details on second nuclear power plant's construction on Black Sea coast (Exclusive) Turkey 8 August 08:00
5 killed, driver seriously injured after single car crash in New Zealand Other News 8 August 07:11
Brazil reports 990 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 8 August 06:29
Czech top diplomat calls for rebuilding political relations with Russia Europe 8 August 05:45
Cargo transportation in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province soars Transport 8 August 05:10
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling Finance 8 August 05:00
Israel reports 4,221 new COVID-19 cases Israel 8 August 04:19
Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California US 8 August 03:33
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oil exports to Lithuania Oil&Gas 8 August 03:00
Saudi Arabia to reopen Umrah pilgrimage to abroad pilgrims starting Aug 9 Arab World 8 August 02:39
Agricultural lands in Iran to be equipped with modern irrigation systems Business 8 August 02:00
UK reports another 28,612 coronavirus cases Europe 8 August 01:51
US B-52 bombers launch airstrikes against Taliban in Jowzjan province US 8 August 01:17
AZAL plane en route from Istanbul to Baku get into zone of strong turbulence Society 8 August 00:40
Value of Turkish exports to OIC countries rises in 1H2021 Turkey 8 August 00:33
Iran's foreign trade increases Business 8 August 00:32
Azerbaijan exports over 425 mcm of gas to Turkey Oil&Gas 8 August 00:28
Georgia sees increase in subsistence minimum Business 8 August 00:21
Turkey, Kazakhstan increase trade turnover Turkey 8 August 00:01
Italy reports 22 coronavirus deaths and 6,902 new cases Europe 7 August 23:26
$1 trillion infrastructure bill advances in U.S. Senate US 7 August 22:47
'We don't want your health pass' - protesters march in France for fourth weekend Europe 7 August 22:11
2 tropical storms approaching Japan Other News 7 August 21:33
Azerbaijani Olympic team completed performance at Tokyo 2020 with 3 silver and 4 bronze medals Society 7 August 21:25
Central Asian countries to create joint council of industrialists Central Asia 7 August 21:02
China may become main beneficiary of Uzbek-Turkmen project on entering new markets through S.Caucasus - analyst Transport 7 August 21:01
Forces of Azerbaijani ESM continues to successfully fight fires in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 7 August 20:58
CA countries developing measures to launch full-fledged operation of a single energy ring Central Asia 7 August 20:48
President Erdogan receives Libyan premier in Istanbul Turkey 7 August 20:27
Armenia must be pressured to comply with ECHR's decision - Azerbaijan's former IDP Politics 7 August 20:25
Car manufacturing in Iran up Business 7 August 20:24
Domestic Producer Price Index for industrial products down in Georgia Business 7 August 20:12
Rescue ship carrying 257 migrants docks in Sicily port Europe 7 August 19:31
Participants of international scientific-practical conference "Call of Nuvedi: restoration of violated rights" appeale to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 7 August 18:57
Apple wins court ruling throwing out $308.5 million patent verdict Other News 7 August 18:50
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 6.96 mln: Africa CDC Other News 7 August 18:32
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation launches evaluation project for alunite ore reserves Economy 7 August 18:12
Azerbaijani army positions come under fire in Nakhchivan direction from Armenia Politics 7 August 18:04
All news