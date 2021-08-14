Iranian currency rates for August 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 8 have decreased compared to August 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,545 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 14 Iranian rial on August 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,197 58,128 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,843 45,519 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,864 4,821 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,780 4,707 1 Danish krone DKK 6,663 6,620 1 Indian rupee INR 567 564 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,674 139,536 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,563 25,571 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,265 37,994 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,397 5,398 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,565 33,515 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,582 29,415 1 South African rand ZAR 2,853 2,838 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,920 4,875 1 Russian ruble RUB 574 569 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,981 30,849 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,994 30,901 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,532 49,482 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,103 2,105 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,225 35,072 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,289 9,296 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,485 6,476 100 Thai baths THB 126,088 125,494 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,912 9,935 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,128 36,440 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,545 49,228 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,889 9,858 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,506 13,550 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,922 2,918 1 Afghan afghani AFN 525 525 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,855 16,687 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,175 83,303 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,680 3,679 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 300,665 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,876 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,637 rials, and the price of $1 is 226,878 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 259,000-262,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 300,000-303,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur