Inflation rate to slow down in Azerbaijan soon, Central Bank says
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The inflation rate will slow down in Azerbaijan from mid-2022, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said on Nov. 16 during the discussion of the Azerbaijani draft state budget for 2022 at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.
Rustamov said that the pressure on inflation rate by external factors has increased.
“One of the tasks of the CBA is the stable management of inflation rate,” chairman said. “The inflation rate will slow down from the middle of 2022. Stabilization of global inflation will reduce its impact on inflation rate in Azerbaijan.”
