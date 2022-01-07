Azerbaijani Standard Bank auctions its real estate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7

By Nazrin Israfilova, Trend:

The real estate of the Standard Bank CJSC, experiencing the liquidation process, will be auctioned at the Baku Auction Center from January 19, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF).

The bank's real estate contains non-residential premises (total area 9241.5 square meters), located at the address: Baku, Nasimi district, Samed Vurgun street, 18A (district 211 ).

The object has already been auctioned previously, but the auction, scheduled for December 22, 2021, did not take place. The price of the property is 290,000 manat. Those wishing to participate in the auction can submit the necessary documents to the address: Baku, Yasamal district, A. Salamzade street, 2C (3rd floor).