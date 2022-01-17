Cooperation opportunities between Azerbaijan, Qatar's SMEs discussed in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Qatar discussed the possibilities for cooperation between small and medium-sized businesses of the two countries, Trend reports referring to the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SME).

According to the statement, a meeting was held at the Agency for the Development of SMEs, between its Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and Managing Director of the Qatari Baladna Food Industries Ramez Al-Khayat. This company meets 95 percent of Qatar's needs for meat, milk and dairy products.

At the meeting, Al-Khayat was informed about the support and services the SME Development Agency can provide to Baladna Food Industries.

The parties also exchanged opinions on the implementation of projects in the field of cooperation between SMEs of the two countries.