...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

21 May 2022
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

May 9

1.7

May 16

1.7

May 10

1.7

May 17

1.7

May 11

1.7

May 18

1.7

May 12

1.7

May 19

1.7

May 13

1.7

May 20

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0292 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.004 and amounted to 1.7833 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

May 9

1.7904

May 16

1.7683

May 10

1.7982

May 17

1.7751

May 11

1.7920

May 18

1.7904

May 12

1.7885

May 19

1.7851

May 13

1.7674

May 20

1.7975

Average weekly

1.7873

Average weekly

1.7833

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has edged up by 0.0013 manat and reached 0.0266 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

May 9

0.0261

May 16

0.0263

May 10

0.0244

May 17

0.0265

May 11

0.0244

May 18

0.0263

May 12

0.0255

May 19

0.0268

May 13

0.0261

May 20

0.0273

Average weekly

0.0253

Average weekly

0.0266

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0032 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0041 manat and totaled 0.1077 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

May 9

0.1143

May 16

0.1097

May 10

0.1125

May 17

0.1087

May 11

0.1109

May 18

0.1069

May 12

0.1110

May 19

0.1065

May 13

0.1103

May 20

0.1065

Average weekly

0.1118

Average weekly

0.1077
