Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
May 9
|
1.7
|
May 16
|
1.7
|
May 10
|
1.7
|
May 17
|
1.7
|
May 11
|
1.7
|
May 18
|
1.7
|
May 12
|
1.7
|
May 19
|
1.7
|
May 13
|
1.7
|
May 20
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0292 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.004 and amounted to 1.7833 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
May 9
|
1.7904
|
May 16
|
1.7683
|
May 10
|
1.7982
|
May 17
|
1.7751
|
May 11
|
1.7920
|
May 18
|
1.7904
|
May 12
|
1.7885
|
May 19
|
1.7851
|
May 13
|
1.7674
|
May 20
|
1.7975
|
Average weekly
|
1.7873
|
Average weekly
|
1.7833
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has edged up by 0.0013 manat and reached 0.0266 manat per ruble.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
May 9
|
0.0261
|
May 16
|
0.0263
|
May 10
|
0.0244
|
May 17
|
0.0265
|
May 11
|
0.0244
|
May 18
|
0.0263
|
May 12
|
0.0255
|
May 19
|
0.0268
|
May 13
|
0.0261
|
May 20
|
0.0273
|
Average weekly
|
0.0253
|
Average weekly
|
0.0266
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0032 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0041 manat and totaled 0.1077 manat per Turkish lira.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
May 9
|
0.1143
|
May 16
|
0.1097
|
May 10
|
0.1125
|
May 17
|
0.1087
|
May 11
|
0.1109
|
May 18
|
0.1069
|
May 12
|
0.1110
|
May 19
|
0.1065
|
May 13
|
0.1103
|
May 20
|
0.1065
|
Average weekly
|
0.1118
|
Average weekly
|
0.1077