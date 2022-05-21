Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 9 1.7 May 16 1.7 May 10 1.7 May 17 1.7 May 11 1.7 May 18 1.7 May 12 1.7 May 19 1.7 May 13 1.7 May 20 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0292 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.004 and amounted to 1.7833 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 9 1.7904 May 16 1.7683 May 10 1.7982 May 17 1.7751 May 11 1.7920 May 18 1.7904 May 12 1.7885 May 19 1.7851 May 13 1.7674 May 20 1.7975 Average weekly 1.7873 Average weekly 1.7833

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has edged up by 0.0013 manat and reached 0.0266 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 9 0.0261 May 16 0.0263 May 10 0.0244 May 17 0.0265 May 11 0.0244 May 18 0.0263 May 12 0.0255 May 19 0.0268 May 13 0.0261 May 20 0.0273 Average weekly 0.0253 Average weekly 0.0266

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0032 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0041 manat and totaled 0.1077 manat per Turkish lira.