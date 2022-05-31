Iranian currency rates for May 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 31, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies have grown and 10 have decreased in price, compared to May 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,264 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 31 Iranian rial on May 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,156 53,047 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,865 43,872 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,309 4,295 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,470 4,439 1 Danish krone DKK 6,085 6,062 1 Indian rupee INR 542 541 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,339 136,942 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 21,135 20,752 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,931 33,022 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,178 32,992 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,547 27,442 1 South African rand ZAR 2,713 2,694 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,563 2,587 1 Russian ruble RUB 656 632 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,228 30,074 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,733 30,562 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,952 49,501 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,161 1,168 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,830 33,792 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,831 8,816 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,306 6,271 100 Thai baths THB 123,151 122,935 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,619 9,593 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,971 33,420 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,264 45,084 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,909 9,660 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,100 14,657 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,886 2,883 1 Afghan afghani AFN 473 472 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,415 12,435 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,214 80,262 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,694 3,370 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,005

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 275,884 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,988 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,433 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,507 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 332,000-335,000 rials.

