...
Iranian currency rates for May 31

Finance Materials 31 May 2022 09:43
Iranian currency rates for May 31

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 31, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies have grown and 10 have decreased in price, compared to May 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,264 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on May 31

Iranian rial on May 30

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,156

53,047

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,865

43,872

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,309

4,295

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,470

4,439

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,085

6,062

1 Indian rupee

INR

542

541

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,339

136,942

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

21,135

20,752

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,931

33,022

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,178

32,992

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,547

27,442

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,713

2,694

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,563

2,587

1 Russian ruble

RUB

656

632

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,228

30,074

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,733

30,562

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,952

49,501

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,161

1,168

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,830

33,792

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,831

8,816

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,306

6,271

100 Thai baths

THB

123,151

122,935

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,619

9,593

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,971

33,420

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,264

45,084

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,909

9,660

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,100

14,657

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,886

2,883

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

473

472

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,415

12,435

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,214

80,262

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,694

3,370

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,005

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 275,884 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,988 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,433 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,507 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 332,000-335,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnurr.

