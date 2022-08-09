Iranian currency rates for August 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have grown and 11 have decreased in price, compared to August 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,867 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 9 Iranian rial on August 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,804 50,647 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,994 43,589 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,138 4,118 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,319 4,280 1 Danish krone DKK 5,762 5,740 1 Indian rupee INR 528 529 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,960 136,916 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,718 18,714 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,169 31,036 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,673 32,452 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,405 26,199 1 South African rand ZAR 2,525 2,500 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,338 2,342 1 Russian ruble RUB 696 694 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,360 28,975 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,469 30,387 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,275 44,345 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,151 1,170 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,961 33,041 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,610 8,609 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,222 6,211 100 Thai baths THB 117,981 117,315 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,420 9,425 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,290 32,178 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 42,867 42,708 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,803 8,807 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,499 15,500 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,828 2,810 1 Afghan afghani AFN 465 464 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,665 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,794 75,519 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,118 4,104 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,014 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 294,090 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,139 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,400 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,888 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 322,000-325,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur