...
Iranian currency rates for August 9

Finance Materials 9 August 2022 09:42 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 9

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have grown and 11 have decreased in price, compared to August 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,867 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 9

Iranian rial on August 6

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,804

50,647

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,994

43,589

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,138

4,118

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,319

4,280

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,762

5,740

1 Indian rupee

INR

528

529

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,960

136,916

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,718

18,714

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,169

31,036

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,673

32,452

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,405

26,199

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,525

2,500

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,338

2,342

1 Russian ruble

RUB

696

694

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,360

28,975

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,700

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,469

30,387

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,275

44,345

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,151

1,170

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,961

33,041

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,610

8,609

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,222

6,211

100 Thai baths

THB

117,981

117,315

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,420

9,425

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,290

32,178

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

42,867

42,708

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,803

8,807

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,499

15,500

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,828

2,810

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

465

464

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,665

16,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,794

75,519

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,118

4,104

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,014

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 294,090 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,139 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,400 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,888 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 322,000-325,000 rials.

