Iranian currency rates for October 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 18 have decreased in price, compared to September 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,109 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 1 Iranian rial on September 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 46,748 45,459 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,669 43,032 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,777 3,738 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,863 3,913 1 Danish krone DKK 5,529 5,468 1 Indian rupee INR 517 515 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,495 135,317 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,413 18,140 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,023 29,128 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,089 109,085 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,544 30,758 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 23,697 23,941 1 South African rand ZAR 2,325 2,352 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,266 2,268 1 Russian ruble RUB 705 721 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,874 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,034 27,339 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,274 29,227 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,486 41,503 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,150 1,154 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 41,486 20,000 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,240 32,163 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,301 8,301 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,903 5,836 100 Thai baths THB 110,310 110,611 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,059 9,075 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,264 29,353 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 41,109 40,660 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,812 8,790 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,869 14,817 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,750 2,762 1 Afghan afghani AFN 476 475 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,668 16,668 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,708 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,505 71,299 1 Tajik somoni TJS 47 4,268 1 Turkmen manat TMT 46,748 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 280,610 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,693 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,710 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,448 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials.

