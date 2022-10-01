Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for October 1

Finance Materials 1 October 2022 10:11 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 1

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 18 have decreased in price, compared to September 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,109 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 1

Iranian rial on September 29

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

46,748

45,459

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,669

43,032

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,777

3,738

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,863

3,913

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,529

5,468

1 Indian rupee

INR

517

515

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,495

135,317

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,413

18,140

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,023

29,128

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,089

109,085

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,544

30,758

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

23,697

23,941

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,325

2,352

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,266

2,268

1 Russian ruble

RUB

705

721

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,874

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,034

27,339

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,274

29,227

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,486

41,503

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,150

1,154

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

41,486

20,000

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,240

32,163

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,301

8,301

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,903

5,836

100 Thai baths

THB

110,310

110,611

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,059

9,075

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,264

29,353

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

41,109

40,660

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,812

8,790

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,869

14,817

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,750

2,762

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

476

475

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,668

16,668

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,708

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,505

71,299

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

47

4,268

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

46,748

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 280,610 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,693 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,710 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,448 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more