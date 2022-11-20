Iranian currency rates for November 20

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 20 November 2022 09:58 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to November 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,393 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 20

Iranian rial on November 19

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,951

49,980

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,004

44,104

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,950

3,958

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,123

4,125

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,831

5,844

1 Indian rupee

INR

515

515

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,033

136,322

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,827

18,861

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,928

29,994

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,370

5,369

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,080

109,075

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,369

31,389

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,816

25,868

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,436

2,437

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,258

2,257

1 Russian ruble

RUB

695

695

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,023

28,056

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,525

30,580

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,765

40,828

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,142

1,145

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,158

32,140

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,594

8,593

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,900

5,900

100 Thai baths

THB

117,049

117,331

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,227

9,224

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,340

31,358

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

43,393

43,462

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,097

9,099

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,448

15,436

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,679

2,683

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

474

474

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,704

24,676

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,325

73,419

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,119

4,118

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,985

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 299,831 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,204 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 288,321 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,064 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 351,000-354,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 363,000-366,000 rials.

---

