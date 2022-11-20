Iranian currency rates for November 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to November 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,393 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 20 Iranian rial on November 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,951 49,980 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,004 44,104 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,950 3,958 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,123 4,125 1 Danish krone DKK 5,831 5,844 1 Indian rupee INR 515 515 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,033 136,322 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,827 18,861 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,928 29,994 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,370 5,369 1 Omani rial OMR 109,080 109,075 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,369 31,389 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,816 25,868 1 South African rand ZAR 2,436 2,437 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,258 2,257 1 Russian ruble RUB 695 695 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,023 28,056 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,525 30,580 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,765 40,828 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,142 1,145 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,158 32,140 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,594 8,593 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,900 5,900 100 Thai baths THB 117,049 117,331 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,227 9,224 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,340 31,358 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 43,393 43,462 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,097 9,099 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,448 15,436 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,679 2,683 1 Afghan afghani AFN 474 474 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,704 24,676 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,325 73,419 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,119 4,118 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,985

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 299,831 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,204 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 288,321 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,064 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 351,000-354,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 363,000-366,000 rials.

