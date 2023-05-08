Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 111.716 manat (3.31 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 36.0232 manat (1.06 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,425.286 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold April 24 3,387.301 May 1 3,372.052 April 25 3,386.315 May 2 3,369.179 April 26 3,394.067 May 3 3,427.455 April 27 3,399.558 May 4 3,473.976 April 28 3,379.073 May 5 3,483.768 Average weekly 3,389.2628 Average weekly 3,425.286

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 1.553 manat (3.64 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 43.1491 manat, which was 0.5489 manat (1.29 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver April 24 42.6462 May 1 42.6496 April 25 42.7315 May 2 42.2246 April 26 42.5323 May 3 42.9672 April 27 42.6352 May 4 43.7017 April 28 42.456 May 5 44.2026 Average weekly 42.6002 Average weekly 43.1491

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 39.006 manat (2.13 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum decreased by 52.3124 manat (2.82 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,803.6898 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum April 24 1,849.056 May 1 1,826.123 April 25 1,853.6035 May 2 1,789.471 April 26 1,868.623 May 3 1,811.223 April 27 1,865.002 May 4 1,804.516 April 28 1,843.7265 May 5 1,787.117 Average weekly 1856,0022 Average weekly 1803,6898

The price of an ounce of palladium has dropped by 50.975 manat (two percent) in Azerbaijan last week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 122.2862 manat (4.68 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,488.618 manat.