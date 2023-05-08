Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 111.716 manat (3.31 percent) last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 36.0232 manat (1.06 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,425.286 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
April 24
|
3,387.301
|
May 1
|
3,372.052
|
April 25
|
3,386.315
|
May 2
|
3,369.179
|
April 26
|
3,394.067
|
May 3
|
3,427.455
|
April 27
|
3,399.558
|
May 4
|
3,473.976
|
April 28
|
3,379.073
|
May 5
|
3,483.768
|
Average weekly
|
3,389.2628
|
Average weekly
|
3,425.286
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 1.553 manat (3.64 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 43.1491 manat, which was 0.5489 manat (1.29 percent) more compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
April 24
|
42.6462
|
May 1
|
42.6496
|
April 25
|
42.7315
|
May 2
|
42.2246
|
April 26
|
42.5323
|
May 3
|
42.9672
|
April 27
|
42.6352
|
May 4
|
43.7017
|
April 28
|
42.456
|
May 5
|
44.2026
|
Average weekly
|
42.6002
|
Average weekly
|
43.1491
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 39.006 manat (2.13 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum decreased by 52.3124 manat (2.82 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,803.6898 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
April 24
|
1,849.056
|
May 1
|
1,826.123
|
April 25
|
1,853.6035
|
May 2
|
1,789.471
|
April 26
|
1,868.623
|
May 3
|
1,811.223
|
April 27
|
1,865.002
|
May 4
|
1,804.516
|
April 28
|
1,843.7265
|
May 5
|
1,787.117
|
Average weekly
|
1856,0022
|
Average weekly
|
1803,6898
The price of an ounce of palladium has dropped by 50.975 manat (two percent) in Azerbaijan last week.
The average price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 122.2862 manat (4.68 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,488.618 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
April 24
|
2,730.9395
|
May 1
|
2,542.971
|
April 25
|
2,616.776
|
May 2
|
2,492.311
|
April 26
|
2,553.774
|
May 3
|
2,453.474
|
April 27
|
2,588.8025
|
May 4
|
2,462.34
|
April 28
|
2,564.229
|
May 5
|
2,491.996
|
Average weekly
|
2,610.9042
|
Average weekly
|
2,488.618