Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Finance Materials 8 May 2023 15:21 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 111.716 manat (3.31 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 36.0232 manat (1.06 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,425.286 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

April 24

3,387.301

May 1

3,372.052

April 25

3,386.315

May 2

3,369.179

April 26

3,394.067

May 3

3,427.455

April 27

3,399.558

May 4

3,473.976

April 28

3,379.073

May 5

3,483.768

Average weekly

3,389.2628

Average weekly

3,425.286

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 1.553 manat (3.64 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 43.1491 manat, which was 0.5489 manat (1.29 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

April 24

42.6462

May 1

42.6496

April 25

42.7315

May 2

42.2246

April 26

42.5323

May 3

42.9672

April 27

42.6352

May 4

43.7017

April 28

42.456

May 5

44.2026

Average weekly

42.6002

Average weekly

43.1491

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 39.006 manat (2.13 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum decreased by 52.3124 manat (2.82 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,803.6898 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

April 24

1,849.056

May 1

1,826.123

April 25

1,853.6035

May 2

1,789.471

April 26

1,868.623

May 3

1,811.223

April 27

1,865.002

May 4

1,804.516

April 28

1,843.7265

May 5

1,787.117

Average weekly

1856,0022

Average weekly

1803,6898

The price of an ounce of palladium has dropped by 50.975 manat (two percent) in Azerbaijan last week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 122.2862 manat (4.68 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,488.618 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

April 24

2,730.9395

May 1

2,542.971

April 25

2,616.776

May 2

2,492.311

April 26

2,553.774

May 3

2,453.474

April 27

2,588.8025

May 4

2,462.34

April 28

2,564.229

May 5

2,491.996

Average weekly

2,610.9042

Average weekly

2,488.618
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more