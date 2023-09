BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Azerbaijan's balance of payments current account surplus amounted to $5.2 billion in the second quarter of 2023, said director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank Samir Nasirov at a media briefing, Trend reports.

According to him, it is two times less than in the same period last year.

"The decline in oil and gas prices affected the current account surplus. The share of the current account in GDP amounted to 14.5 percent," he said.

Will be updated