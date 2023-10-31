New CEO of PASHA Bank Georgia appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Ramil Imamov has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Bank Georgia, Trend reports.

According to PASHA Bank Georgia, Ramil Imamov joined PASHA group in 2015 as chief administrator of retail sales of Kapital Bank. Later, he also served as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of "BirKart BOKT".

Concurrently, Parvin Mammadov, who joined Kapital Bank in 2012 as Head of Budget and Reporting Department, was appointed as Chief Financial Administrator of PASHA Bank Georgia.

Ramil Imanov and Parvin Mammadov are graduates of Leading Lights program organized by PASHA Hub.

PASHA Bank was established in June 2007 and is one of the top three banks in Azerbaijan in terms of assets. "PASHA Bank" forecasts to finish 2023 with net profit of about 200 million manat ($117.6 million).

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel