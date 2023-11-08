Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for November 8

November 8
Iranian currency rates for November 8

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 8, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 32 currencies increased and 5 decreased in price compared to November 7.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,888 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 8

Rial on November 7

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,640

52,038

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,645

46,824

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,841

3,860

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,748

3,811

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,019

6,052

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,008

136,062

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,718

14,763

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,912

28,042

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,371

5,371

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,087

109,089

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,497

30,738

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,911

25,108

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,288

2,297

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,474

1,477

1 Russian ruble

RUB

457

455

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,210

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,984

27,302

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,000

31,115

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,119

38,095

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,284

1,285

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,527

31,532

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,588

8,628

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,787

5,797

100 Thai baths

THB

118,140

118,555

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,009

9,059

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,167

32,371

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,888

45,133

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,053

9,070

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,541

15,556

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,685

2,707

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

573

572

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,721

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,688

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,910

75,004

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,836

3,828

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,987

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 442,294 rials and the price of $1 is 413,835 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 402,086 rials, and the price of $1 is 376,214 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 508,000–511,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 543,000–546,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

