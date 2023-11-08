Iranian currency rates for November 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 8, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 32 currencies increased and 5 decreased in price compared to November 7.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,888 rials.

Currency Rial on November 8 Rial on November 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,640 52,038 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,645 46,824 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,841 3,860 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,748 3,811 1 Danish krone DKK 6,019 6,052 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,008 136,062 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,718 14,763 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,912 28,042 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,371 5,371 1 Omani rial OMR 109,087 109,089 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,497 30,738 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,911 25,108 1 South African rand ZAR 2,288 2,297 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,474 1,477 1 Russian ruble RUB 457 455 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,210 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,984 27,302 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,000 31,115 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,119 38,095 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,284 1,285 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,527 31,532 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,588 8,628 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,787 5,797 100 Thai baths THB 118,140 118,555 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,009 9,059 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,167 32,371 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,888 45,133 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,053 9,070 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,541 15,556 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,685 2,707 1 Afghan afghani AFN 573 572 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,721 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,688 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,910 75,004 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,836 3,828 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,987 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 442,294 rials and the price of $1 is 413,835 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 402,086 rials, and the price of $1 is 376,214 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 508,000–511,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 543,000–546,000 rials.

