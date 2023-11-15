Iranian currency rates for November 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 15, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies increased and 8 decreased in price compared to November 14.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,612 rials.

Currency Rial on November 15 Rial on November 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,423 51,522 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,163 46,592 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,958 3,877 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,855 3,793 1 Danish krone DKK 6,115 6,026 1 Indian rupee INR 507 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,245 136,039 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,609 14,633 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,863 27,712 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,380 5,380 1 Omani rial OMR 109,097 109,102 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,626 30,475 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,137 24,739 1 South African rand ZAR 2,294 2,244 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,467 1,469 1 Russian ruble RUB 464 459 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,210 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,261 26,825 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,097 30,907 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 37,932 37,913 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,282 1,284 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,631 31,527 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,608 8,632 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,809 5,785 100 Thai baths THB 117,966 116,768 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,906 8,921 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,185 31,814 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,612 44,939 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,051 9,010 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,574 15,586 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,715 2,676 1 Afghan afghani AFN 573 573 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,728 12,710 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,687 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,097 74,952 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,838 3,837 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 450,737 rials and the price of $1 is 415,045 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 409,761 rials, and the price of $1 is 377,314 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 507,000–510,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 551,000–554,000 rials.

