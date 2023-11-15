Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for November 15

Finance Materials 15 November 2023 09:58 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 15, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies increased and 8 decreased in price compared to November 14.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,612 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 15

Rial on November 14

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,423

51,522

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,163

46,592

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,958

3,877

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,855

3,793

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,115

6,026

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,245

136,039

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,609

14,633

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,863

27,712

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,380

5,380

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,097

109,102

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,626

30,475

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,137

24,739

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,294

2,244

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,467

1,469

1 Russian ruble

RUB

464

459

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,210

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,261

26,825

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,097

30,907

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

37,932

37,913

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,282

1,284

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,631

31,527

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,608

8,632

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,809

5,785

100 Thai baths

THB

117,966

116,768

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,906

8,921

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,185

31,814

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,612

44,939

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,051

9,010

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,574

15,586

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,715

2,676

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

573

573

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,728

12,710

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,687

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,097

74,952

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,838

3,837

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 450,737 rials and the price of $1 is 415,045 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 409,761 rials, and the price of $1 is 377,314 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 507,000–510,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 551,000–554,000 rials.

