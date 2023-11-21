Iranian currency rates for November 21

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 21 November 2023 10:10 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 21, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies increased and 9 decreased in price compared to November 20.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,965 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 21

Rial on November 20

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,516

52,338

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,501

47,414

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,018

3,988

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,926

3,891

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,165

6,148

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,298

136,226

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,572

14,633

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,326

28,055

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,390

5,388

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,098

109,084

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,609

30,602

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,317

25,159

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,289

2,286

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,460

1,464

1 Russian ruble

RUB

475

467

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,210

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,536

27,344

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,384

31,269

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

37,934

38,025

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,283

1,280

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,479

31,503

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,688

8,672

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,869

5,828

100 Thai baths

THB

119,359

119,387

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,999

8,976

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,572

32,422

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,965

45,743

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,080

9,106

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,585

15,565

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,725

2,697

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

608

607

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,729

12,775

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,984

75,596

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,850

3,839

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 456,126 rials and the price of $1 is 416,780 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 414,660 rials, and the price of $1 is 378,891 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000–503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 547,000–550,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

