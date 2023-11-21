Iranian currency rates for November 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 21, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies increased and 9 decreased in price compared to November 20.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,965 rials.

Currency Rial on November 21 Rial on November 20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,516 52,338 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,501 47,414 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,018 3,988 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,926 3,891 1 Danish krone DKK 6,165 6,148 1 Indian rupee INR 504 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,298 136,226 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,572 14,633 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,326 28,055 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,390 5,388 1 Omani rial OMR 109,098 109,084 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,609 30,602 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,317 25,159 1 South African rand ZAR 2,289 2,286 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,460 1,464 1 Russian ruble RUB 475 467 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,210 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,536 27,344 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,384 31,269 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 37,934 38,025 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,283 1,280 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,479 31,503 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,688 8,672 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,869 5,828 100 Thai baths THB 119,359 119,387 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,999 8,976 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,572 32,422 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,965 45,743 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,080 9,106 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,585 15,565 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,725 2,697 1 Afghan afghani AFN 608 607 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,729 12,775 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,984 75,596 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,850 3,839 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 456,126 rials and the price of $1 is 416,780 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 414,660 rials, and the price of $1 is 378,891 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000–503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 547,000–550,000 rials.

