Azerbaijan-EU Green Corridor to ensure eco-friendly energy to Europe - Romanian minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The Black Sea submarine cable line (Azerbaijan-EU Green Corridor) provides prospects to assure the delivery of sustainable energy to Europe, said Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja during the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Trend reports.

According to him, Romania's Transgaz transportation system operator has installed reverse flow capacity in transit pipelines, allowing the Trans-Balkan corridor to run at full capacity and send gas not only to Romania but also to other countries in the region.

"The Black Sea submarine cable line has significant potential for renewable energy transfer. It provides an important opportunity to ensure the supply of clean energy to Europe," he said.

The 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting were held in Baku today. The meeting was attended by representatives of 23 countries, 6 international organizations, and 44 companies, as well as ministers, deputy ministers, and other dignitaries from Azerbaijan and European Union countries.

On December 17, 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary signed a strategic partnership agreement that provides for the construction of an energy bridge from the Caucasus region to Europe.

As per the agreement, a 1,000 MW Black Sea Energy submarine electric cable spanning 1,195 kilometers is set to be constructed. The cable is intended to transmit 'green' electricity generated in Azerbaijan, routed through Georgia and the Black Sea to Romania, and further distributed to Hungary and the rest of Europe. This infrastructure will facilitate the supply of up to four gigawatts of green energy.

