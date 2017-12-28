Azerpoct postpones launch of new service center

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Opening of a new Shebeke service center of Azerbaijan’s Azerpoct LLC in Yasamal district of Baku scheduled for Dec. 29 has been postponed to January 2018, a source in the country’s postal communications market told Trend Dec. 28.

The new center’s opening was postponed because the repair work in the center was not completed, according to the source.

The new center will be located on Sharifzade Str., 75 and will become the second one in Yasamal district and the fifth in Baku.

The center will render services to citizens under a “single window” principle. The new center will be located in the building of the Yasamal telecommunications center.

In Baku, the Shebeke centers operate in the Main Post Office (Uzeyir Hajibayli Str., 36), in the Khazar district (S. Yesenin Str., 102), in the Yasamal district (Huseyn Javid Ave., Block 520, house 19) and in the Binagadi district (Ibrahimpasha Dadashov Str., 109).

In Azerbaijani districts, the Shebeke centers are located in the administrative building of Zagatala and Jalilabad telecommunications centers of Aztelekom LLC.

New Shebeke centers are planned to be opened in Baku’s Sabunchu district and Sumgait city. The opening of Shebeke centers is also expected in other big cities of Azerbaijan.

In general, more than 100 services are available to citizens through the Shebeke centers.

