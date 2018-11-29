Commercial Director of AzerTelecom talks about financial technologies (FinTech) (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Trend:

Samir Nuriyev, the Chief Commercial Officer of “AzerTelecom”, the backbone internet provider connecting Azerbaijan to the global network, attended as a speaker at the 9th Azerbaijan Microfinance Conference named “Revealing Potential for Sustainable Development” and the event dedicated to the official presentation of the project named “Accelerating development of sustainable micro-entrepreneurship in rural regions of Azerbaijan” held in Baku.

Speaking in the session called “Digitalization of microfinance: Opportunities and challenges” Samir Nuriyev talked about the financial technologies (FinTech), providing the financial services through digital channels, application of the Blockchain technology in the financial operations and its advantages. He referred to the application of the cutting-edge financial technologies in various fields of the economies of the world countries. He stated that at present, a quick transition was taking place to the financial technologies through the worldwide digitalization. The application of the new technologies and digitalized financial services provided to customers can play an important role in ensuring sustainable development.

Other speakers who also participated in the event spoke, in turn, about the digitalization and microfinancing in Azerbaijan. They touched some topics such as new opportunities to serve groups of the population without an access to the financial services, the connection of financial institutes to mobile network operators and opportunities for offering the whole products and services of the official financial institutes through mobile monetary agencies and had a productive exchange of ideas.

It should be mentioned that the conference, which was held on November 22-23, was organized by the Azerbaijan Micro-finance Association.

“AzerTelecom” LLC is a dynamically developing telecommunication operator of Azerbaijan. The company was established in 2008 and “Bakcell”, the first mobile operator of Azerbaijan is the main shareholder of “AzerTelecom”. The company provides wholesale internet, leased line services, mobile backhaul, international transit, SIP telephony, FTTx (Fiber-to-the-x), Data Center services, VSAT services, Corporate network, Backbone services, Leased line over GSM, VPN (Virtual Private Network), VoIP services, DDoS protection, etc.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news