Switzerland finances digital learning project of Uzbekistan

ICT 11 August 2020 18:13 (UTC+04:00)
Switzerland finances digital learning project of Uzbekistan
Home purchases in Israel at 10-year peak in June
Home purchases in Israel at 10-year peak in June
Isrotel, Fattal, Brown open new hotels in Israel
Isrotel, Fattal, Brown open new hotels in Israel
Israel's COVID-19 death toll rises to 600
Israel's COVID-19 death toll rises to 600
Latest
Georgian ministry reveals volume of exported potatoes Business 19:27
Benzol transshipment via Turkey's ports during 1H2020 disclosed Turkey 19:24
National Bank of Georgia reveals volume of net profit received by banking sector Finance 19:10
Germany, UK to persuade US to temporary lift sanctions against Iran Business 19:09
Cargo transshipment via Turkey's Iskenderun port for six months revealed Turkey 19:07
Georgian Health Ministry purchases rapid COVID-19 tests Business 19:01
Georgian Tskali Margebeli reveals volume of mineral water to be exported to Japan Business 18:57
AzEduNet seeking to attract investments for transferring schools to optic connection ICT 18:52
Georgian olive oil replaces over 20% of imports Business 18:40
Iranian fisheries company interested in exporting their products to Turkmenistan Business 18:31
Russia's Ministry of Agriculture: Russia expands range of exports to Uzbekistan Business 18:30
Switzerland finances digital learning project of Uzbekistan ICT 18:13
National Bank of Pakistan cease to operate in Uzbekistan Finance 18:12
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on August 12 Oil&Gas 18:12
Thermal power plant to be commissioned in Iran's Shiraz industrial park Oil&Gas 18:12
Bentonite transshipment via Turkey's ports in 1H2020 unveiled Turkey 18:10
Turkey reveals cargo shipment from Ukraine via its ports in 1H2020 Turkey 18:09
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Kurdistan Province revealed Business 18:09
Coronavirus patients covered by supplementary insurance in Iran Society 18:06
Ukrtransnafta reveals volume of Azerbaijani oil transportation Oil&Gas 18:05
Iran discloses number of stations being built in Iran's Shiraz county Oil&Gas 18:04
Vienna University of Technology has announced admission for the first Master's program in Baku Society 18:01
Price for cars may decline in Iran Transport 17:54
General Motors' Dhivya Suryadevara steps down as CFO Europe 17:39
Kazakhstan increases oil export, petroleum goods production Oil&Gas 17:37
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran announced Business 17:34
Return of blocked deposits in closed banks in Azerbaijan to begin in few days Economy 17:25
Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court decides in favor of citizens on deposits in closed banks Economy 17:21
Sale of Iran's oil bonds to bring profit to buyers Oil&Gas 17:19
Afghanistan’s activity at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange in July 2020 Business 17:11
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy construction materials via tender Tenders 17:10
Demand of Azerbaijani banks at Central Bank's currency auction fully met Finance 17:10
Iran to review possible withdrawal from nuclear deal before US elections Oil&Gas 17:04
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 17:03
Iran's oil bonds not profitable during foreign currency crisis Oil&Gas 16:54
Iran uses domestic nanotechnology to paint coating of airplanes Business 16:48
Insurance sector’s premiums up in Georgia Finance 16:47
New inflow of natural gas received at Turkmenistan's Tajibay field Oil&Gas 16:47
Uzbekistan aims to boost production of cement, construction materials Construction 16:46
Iranian economist: Selling oil bonds - win-win deal Oil&Gas 16:46
Turkish president receives Azerbaijani Foreign, Defense Ministers Politics 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 214 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:39
Uzbekistan establishes joint Uzbek-German asphalt production enterprise Construction 16:32
Turkmenistan exports large volume of vegetables, fruits to EAEU countries Business 16:32
Iran's Shazand Oil Refining Company reveals amount of fuel produced for ships Oil&Gas 16:31
Kazakhstan's foreign exchange reserves up month-on-month Finance 16:31
Georgian Products Renaissance company expands export of its products Business 16:30
Saudi arabian company to build gas turbine power station in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 16:29
Prices of precious metals change in Azerbaijan Finance 16:28
Turkmenistan increases tomato exports to EAEU Business 16:23
Georgian citizens arriving in Finland not to undergo compulsory quarantine Transport 16:22
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy industrial vacuum cleaners via tender Tenders 16:21
Kazakhstan's import of Austrian-made goods plummets during COVID-19 Business 16:20
Turkey unveils 1H2020 volume of gasoil movement through its ports Turkey 16:20
Mevlut Cavusoglu: Turkey always next to fraternal Azerbaijan Politics 16:19
Azerbaijan's PM holds phone talk with CEO of BP Group Politics 16:17
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 16:15
Iran talks about details of dairy products export Business 16:12
Volume of gas injected into storages in Azerbaijan disclosed Oil&Gas 16:03
Turkish Anadolu news agency publishes interview with Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova on Azerbaijani-Turkish relations Politics 15:42
Russia is first to register COVID-19 vaccine worldwide Russia 15:39
French privacy watchdog opens preliminary investigation into TikTok Europe 15:36
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 11 Finance 15:34
Demand for coal in Uzbekistan increases Business 15:32
Georgian Partnership Fund to sell its shares in Telasi energy distributor company Business 15:32
Design of upper block for Azerbaijan's Karabakh field being developed Oil&Gas 15:31
Home purchases in Israel at 10-year peak in June Israel 15:28
Iran's Tehran Oil Refining Company to boost its production Oil&Gas 15:28
South Korean company to build cement plant in Uzbekistan Construction 15:27
Azerbaijani FM: Azerbaijani-Turkish relations successfully developing in all areas Politics 15:25
Azerbaijani president: Interest of foreign investors in oil and gas industry, in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas potential showing no sign of abating Oil&Gas 15:24
Azerbaijani president: Just as we are returning to once abandoned Garabagh field today, we will return to our native Karabakh land in same manner Politics 15:23
Iran to save foreign currency via domestic production Finance 15:07
Turkmenistan’s Balkan region to increase volume of agricultural production Business 15:03
Amount of MOL Group’s provisions at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli disclosed Oil&Gas 15:03
Uzbekistan, Russia expanding bilateral cooperation in agro-industrial sector Business 14:57
Jackets for Azerbaijani Absheron field ready - BOS Shelf Oil&Gas 14:56
Azerbaijani president: Garabagh field jacket demonstrates our strength again Politics 14:55
FM: 29 agreements to be signed between Azerbaijan, Turkey Politics 14:46
President Ilham Aliyev: First gas and oil at Garabagh field should be produced in two years – at the end of 2022 Politics 14:43
Azerbaijani FM to meet with Turkish president Politics 14:36
Bos Shelf: Sail away of jacket for Azerbaijani ACE project expected in late 2021 Oil&Gas 14:35
President Ilham Aliyev: All projects are being implemented successfully Politics 14:34
President Ilham Aliyev: By doing all this work, we are redrawing an energy map of Eurasia Politics 14:34
Azerbaijani president: Southern Gas Corridor is our historic achievement Politics 14:33
Iran exports major part of non-oil products to neighboring countries Business 14:26
Azerbaijani president: Then leadership of Azerbaijan – the PFPA-Musavat tandem – allowed for occupation of our lands Politics 14:14
Georgian Healthcare Group removed from London Stock Exchange Business 14:13
Iran building new solar panel station Oil&Gas 14:12
Iran reports its COVID-19 data for August 11 Society 14:12
MOL Group reveals capex in Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 14:12
Uzbekistan discovers new gas field in country's Bukhara region Oil&Gas 14:11
MOL Group increases filling stations in Europe Oil&Gas 14:11
European Gymnastics President: 38th edition of FIG Congress to be held in Antalya Society 14:10
Azerbaijani oil grows in price Finance 13:52
BOS Shelf completes construction of largest offshore jacket in Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 13:52
New wells put into operation at Iran's South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 13:47
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs holding meeting in Ankara (PHOTO) Politics 13:43
Central Bank of Azerbaijan launches IFC-funded digital financial service project Finance 13:32
Georgia's Herbia company plans to expand its operations Business 13:26
All news