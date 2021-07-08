Turkey, Azerbaijan to exchange experience in creating 'smart cities'

ICT 8 July 2021 10:04 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey, Azerbaijan to exchange experience in creating 'smart cities'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

Trend:

Turkey and Azerbaijan will exchange experience in the field of creating ‘smart cities’, a source in the Turkish government told Trend.

According to the source, the two countries will continue to take steps to prepare joint projects related to the mentioned cities.

"Projects of creating ‘smart cities’ are planned to be implemented in the districts of Azerbaijan, which were liberated from occupation [liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 Karabakh war]," added the source.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
SOCAR, BOTAS negotiating for construction of new Turkish-Azerbaijani gas pipeline
SOCAR, BOTAS negotiating for construction of new Turkish-Azerbaijani gas pipeline
Turkey keen to participate in development of oil fields in Azerbaijan
Turkey keen to participate in development of oil fields in Azerbaijan
Turkey, Azerbaijan to conduct radiological studies in liberated territories
Turkey, Azerbaijan to conduct radiological studies in liberated territories
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
EIA talks Kazakhstan's 2Q2021 oil extraction volume Oil&Gas 11:24
Turkmenistan to build bridge across Kara-Bogaz-Gol strait Transport 11:23
Google remains most popular search engine in Azerbaijan for June 2021 ICT 11:22
Major wind power plant commissioned in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl Kazakhstan 11:17
SOCAR, BOTAS negotiating for construction of new Turkish-Azerbaijani gas pipeline Oil&Gas 11:11
Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP opens tender for technological design dev't Tenders 11:06
Turkey keen to participate in development of oil fields in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:52
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 8 Finance 10:52
OPEC+ deal extension beyond Apr. 2022 to see oil prices fall substantially Oil&Gas 10:44
AI facial recognition co AnyVision raises $235m Israel 10:38
Azerbaijan invites foreign investors to privatization tender for several plants Economy 10:33
Croatia, Azerbaijan have great potential for co-operation in renewable energy sphere – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 10:32
Southern Gas Corridor helps SEE to shift to much better energy source – Croatian FM (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 10:21
Kyrgyzstan adds 1,238 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 10:21
Ionian Adriatic Pipeline’s expected commissioning date revealed Oil&Gas 10:12
Turkey, Azerbaijan to conduct radiological studies in liberated territories Economy 10:11
Turkey, Azerbaijan to exchange experience in creating 'smart cities' ICT 10:04
No response yet to Moscow’s call for Russia-US dialogue on cybersecurity issues — Lavrov Russia 09:59
Iran continues to export petrochemical products despite problems Business 09:53
Iran identifies more cryptocurrency mining farms Business 09:49
Turkey to establish scientific labs in Azerbaijan Business 09:47
Iran's commercial transaction with China on decline Business 09:47
Oil prices stabilise after losses as OPEC+ uncertainty lingers Oil&Gas 09:44
Country presentation of Turkmenistan for Italian companies held Turkmenistan 09:32
Providing the best customer experience is our passion - and our commitment to our customers - CEO of Azerbaijan's Nar (INTERVIEW) Economy 09:31
Azerbaijan discloses volume of transactions in corporate securities at Baku Stock Exchange Finance 09:30
Azerbaijan discloses volume of transactions in state securities at Baku Stock Exchange Finance 09:30
Azerbaijan increases export volume to Italy Business 09:30
U.S., Canada raise concern over Mexico energy, investment climate US 09:29
Azerbaijan, Turkey to boost promotion of cultural values through television Turkey 09:29
Central Asia states to continue assisting Afghanistan in co-op with UN Turkmenistan 09:28
Global Stats reveals Android's share on Azerbaijani market for June 2021 ICT 09:25
Total assets of Azerbaijani banks increase per annum Finance 09:11
US continues to co-op with Turkmenistan in number of areas – US Embassy Business 08:56
Samsung takes nearly half of smartphone memory market ICT 07:55
Biden to host Jordan King on July 19 US 07:17
Gold rises on weaker U.S. Treasury yields Finance 06:40
Conflict with Israel in May causes damage worth 570 mln USD in Palestine - World Bank Finance 05:51
Daimler faces diesel emissions lawsuit in Germany Transport 05:04
European economy recovering faster than expected Economy 04:15
Philippine population up to over 109 million in 2020 Other News 03:22
Lebanon issues new COVID-19 measures for arrivals from abroad Arab World 02:34
Israel's forex reserves surpass 200 bln USD Finance 01:46
Azerbaijan - key partner for Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership - Commissioner Politics 01:08
Lebanon faces shortage of vaccines for children Arab World 00:54
Duration of active phase in precious metals market in Azerbaijan disclosed Business 00:01
Ousted Swedish PM reinstated Europe 7 July 23:38
Turkey reports 5,160 COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths Turkey 7 July 23:06
Kuwait to increase airport capacity to 5,000 arrivals per day Arab World 7 July 22:27
Kyrgyz defense minister meets with head of the OSCE Program Office in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan 7 July 22:09
Kazakhstan partook in UN Human Right Council discussion on gender equality Kazakhstan 7 July 22:05
Azerbaijan to commission new customs post soon Economy 7 July 21:59
Georgia, Turkey sign agreement on simplified customs corridor Transport 7 July 21:54
Georgian Chirina names date of completion of chicken meat processing plant construction Construction 7 July 21:54
Wizz Air to resume flights from Abu Dhabi to Azerbaijan Transport 7 July 21:53
Indian PM Modi announces biggest cabinet reshuffle Other News 7 July 21:29
EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement arrives in Azerbaijan Politics 7 July 20:46
Azerbaijan restores cultural heritage in liberated lands - The Telegraph Politics 7 July 20:40
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 7 Society 7 July 19:57
Azerbaijan confirms 127 more COVID-19 cases, 54 recoveries Society 7 July 19:46
Prosecutors General of Caspian countries sign agreement on protection of Caspian Sea (PHOTO) Politics 7 July 19:26
Brazilian public activist demands Cronimet to stop polluting Azerbaijani river (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 7 July 19:22
Fire breaks out in Republican Neurosurgery Hospital in Azerbaijan’s Baku Society 7 July 18:40
Azerbaijani State Border Service comments on issue of visiting Turkey with ID cards Society 7 July 18:35
SOCAR reduces LPG supplies to Ukraine Oil&Gas 7 July 18:22
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale July 10 Oil&Gas 7 July 18:19
Turkmenistan introduces mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 pandemic Turkmenistan 7 July 18:05
Samsung - most popular mobile phone brand for June 2021 in Azerbaijan Economy 7 July 18:03
Iran’s GTC discloses volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Kermanshah Province Business 7 July 17:59
Galt & Taggart predicts growth in Georgian economy Business 7 July 17:58
Latvia interested in co-op with Georgia within framework of ZUBR project Business 7 July 17:41
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 7 July 17:39
Indian capital chief minister launches social security scheme for families affected by COVID-19 Other News 7 July 17:38
Cabinet of Iran makes decision to support oil sector Oil&Gas 7 July 17:37
Singapore officials defend CECA trade pact with India amid immigration concerns Other News 7 July 17:37
EU to help Georgia strengthen economic situation after COVID-19 crisis Business 7 July 17:36
Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham, trades at 20.23 Other News 7 July 17:32
Azerbaijan restores houses in Aghdam destroyed after Armenia’s shelling (PHOTO) Society 7 July 17:30
Khazar Consortium opens tender to buy paraffin inhibitors in Turkmenistan Tenders 7 July 17:28
Iran shares data on cargo transportation in Sistan and Baluchestan Province Transport 7 July 17:26
Iran to inaugurate numerous semi-finished construction projects Business 7 July 17:16
Nikola shareholders reject executive pay proposal US 7 July 17:14
Iran increases power production capacity - Plan and Budget Organization Business 7 July 17:13
French companies have interest in dev't of single S.Caucasus market - ambassador Economy 7 July 17:12
Oman bonds rise after it seeks IMF technical assistance Arab World 7 July 17:09
Liberman ends day care subsidies for jobless parents Israel 7 July 17:08
Turkey reveals 5M2021 volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Greece Turkey 7 July 17:08
Global air travel demand 63% lower in May vs pre-pandemic - IATA Europe 7 July 17:05
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry puts up state bonds for another auction Finance 7 July 17:05
Global Stats discloses Azerbaijan's most used social media platform for June 2021 ICT 7 July 16:51
TAP to ramp up to 10 bcm/y nameplate capacity in next two years, says IEA Oil&Gas 7 July 16:50
AFD ready to invest in Azerbaijan's future infrastructure projects - French ambassador Economy 7 July 16:40
Azerbaijani minister discloses amount of state guarantees for business credits issued in 5M2021 Finance 7 July 16:35
The International Bank of Azerbaijan has renewed its brand identity! Economy 7 July 16:28
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 7 July 16:26
Prosecutor generals of Caspian states sign declaration on Caspian Sea's protection Politics 7 July 16:25
Activities of government agencies in Iran suspended due to shortage of electricity Oil&Gas 7 July 16:24
LNG consumption for domestic shipping to double in 2020-24 Oil&Gas 7 July 16:23
Azerbaijan’s Shaki city awarded with certificate of inclusion in UNESCO World Heritage List Other News 7 July 16:22
Prices for construction materials rise in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 7 July 16:07
All news