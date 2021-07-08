Turkey, Azerbaijan to exchange experience in creating 'smart cities'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

Turkey and Azerbaijan will exchange experience in the field of creating ‘smart cities’, a source in the Turkish government told Trend.

According to the source, the two countries will continue to take steps to prepare joint projects related to the mentioned cities.

"Projects of creating ‘smart cities’ are planned to be implemented in the districts of Azerbaijan, which were liberated from occupation [liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 Karabakh war]," added the source.