Azerbaijan talks paid off investments into Azerspace-1 satellite

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Some 80 percent of investments in Azerbaijan’s Azerspace-1 satellite have paid off, board chairman of Azercosmos OJSC Samaddin Asadov said, Trend reports.

According to Asadov, the satellite will continue to function for the next nine years.

"In the first satellite of Azerbaijan, which was launched into space in 2013, $230 million was invested. The lifetime of this satellite is 17 years. We’ll continue to use the services and capabilities of this satellite in the remaining nine years," he stressed.