McKinsey & Company predicts great investments in digitalization at Baku CEO Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The future of business development is in digitalization, Partner at McKinsey & Company, Head of the company's Baku Office Murat Gursoy said at the Baku International CEO Summit on November 15, Trend reports.

According to Gursoy, trillions of dollars will be invested in the digitalization sector in the future.

“The second important factor is the sustainable development of the business. Of course, digitalization will play a big role in this direction too. McKinsey also predicts that the labor market will be subject to global changes. From a global perspective, business is working to create labor relations programs aimed to prevent the exit of personnel," he said.