Azerbaijan increases use of satellite services under state program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. More than 400 projects were implemented using satellite images by Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos OJSC, together with local government agencies and educational institutions under the state program for 2019-2022, Board Chairman of Azercosmos Samaddin Asadov told reporters on December 1, Trend reports.

According to Asadov, out of the total number of 137 projects were dedicated to scientific presentations.

"Thanks to this state program, the use of satellite services has increased. In order to train specialists in the field of geographic information systems and expand the use of satellite data for scientific research, an aerospace monitoring training center has already begun operating at the National Aviation Academy," he said.